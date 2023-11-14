Man in court for shooting Pietermaritzburg off-duty cop following argument

A Pietermaritzburg man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting dead an off-duty policeman following an altercation on Monday. Haniff Rajman, 29, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody.

He is charged with the murder of Constable Stabane Gwala, who is attached to the Pietermaritzburg Public Order Police (POP). The 35-year-old off-duty policeman was shot multiple times following an altercation on Monday morning on Oribi Road in Pietermaritzburg. ALS Paramedics who attended the scene said there was nothing more paramedics could do for him (Gwala), and he was declared deceased on the scene.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said an altercation allegedly led to the shooting. Provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks), Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, confirmed the incident. The Hawks told IOL that the accused was 19, but they have corrected the age and said Rajman is actually 29.

Mhlongo confirmed Rajman’s appearance in court on Tuesday morning. He said that for now, he only faces a charge of murder as the firearm is allegedly licensed. The matter, he said, was adjourned to November 21 for a possible formal bail application.