Man sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping 14-year-old girl after giving her transport

The Giyani Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced Sizile Senzeni Baloyi, aged 44, to 25 years in jail after he was convicted for the rape of a 14-year-old girl. The rape incident happened at Giyani on August 7, 2016, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The court heard that the victim was waiting for a minibus to transport her to Mapuve village while at Mavalani bus stop terminal,” said Ledwaba. “The accused (Baloyi) arrived, driving a white Toyota bakkie and offered to transport the victim to her destination at Mapuve village. While driving, Baloyi suddenly drove to his residence at Giyani section F and instructed the victim to get out of the motor vehicle.” The teenage girl was grabbed and forcefully taken to into a room where she was raped by Baloyi.

Following the rape ordeal, Baloyi transported the victim to her residence at Mapuve village, and she informed her mother about the incident on her arrival. “The victim and her mum went to Giyani police station and reported the incident, and a case of rape was opened. The case was later assigned to Sergeant Amukelani Evans Mathebula who apprehended Baloyi August 24 2016,” said Ledwaba. Baloyi was later granted bail on September 14 2016, and his case was provisionally withdrawn by court during March 2018 pending DNA analysis results.

“The DNA results came back and the accused was positively linked with the rape incident and was subsequently re-arrested during February 2021. He remained in custody until he was finally sentenced to 25 years imprisonment,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the court outcome. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Hadebe said also saluted the investigation team for “meticulous” investigation.

Last week, IOL reported that police at Tzaneen, under the Mopani district in Limpopo, are hunting down four unknown men in connection with the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl. The girl was abducted in Tzaneen in the early hours of Saturday last week, after she had left a bar, and was heading to a local tavern. “It is reported that the victim allegedly left her residence at Mopje village, Bolobedu on Friday, April 26, 2024 at about 5.30pm and departed to a bar lounge at Motopa village where she shared drinks the whole night with her two friends,” Ledwaba said at the time.

“On Saturday, April 27, 2024 at about 2am, the victim left the bar lounge and proceeded to a local tavern. While on the way, an unknown, red motor vehicle with four unknown male suspects stopped next to her.” The men travelling in the red vehicle alighted from the car and they were wielding firearms. They grabbed the teenage girl and put her in their vehicle, and drove away to an unknown location in the bushes within the Tzaneen area.