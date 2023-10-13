Man sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for raping his wife's niece

A man who raped his wife's niece eight years ago was sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment in the Rustenburg Regional Court. The man raped the teen girl in December 2015 in Bleskop.

Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi said the 56-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday. He said, according to evidence in court, the man's wife requested that he fetch her then-16-year-old niece in Pretoria on December 23, 2015, so she could spend the Christmas holidays with them. On their way back to Rustenburg, he started making sexually inappropriate advances towards the teenager, which she ignored.

The following day, the wife went to work and left her husband, their children, and the niece behind, sleeping. The man woke up, forced the girl to his bedroom, and raped her. Later in the evening, after dinner, the wife realised that there was something wrong with her niece’s behaviour and approached her.

"At that time, the victim was crying and on the phone with her mother when she broke the horrific news," Mokgadi said. The matter was immediately reported to the police, and the husband was arrested and granted bail. The acting Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 2 commissioner, Brigadier Mamotsamai Ntoagae, congratulated Sergeant Mmathapelo Sebogodi from the Family, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for being tenacious and yet very professional during the investigation and the lengthy trial.