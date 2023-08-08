Man shot dead, hijacked of his Toyota bakkie at his home in Limpopo village

Limpopo police in Nebo have launched a manhunt for a group of people responsible for the murder of a 32-year-old man who was gunned down outside his house in an apparent hijacking incident. The incident took place at Phokoane Village in the Sekhukhune District in the early hours of Monday, at around 1am.

“According to the information at this stage, the victim, his girlfriend and uncle were from a local liquor outlet when the (32-year-old man) requested his girlfriend to drive his vehicle, a Toyota double cab,” police spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said. Upon arrival at home, the uncle exited the vehicle and went into the house, leaving the lovebirds in the car. “Suddenly, unknown suspects armed with firearms emerged from the darkness and ordered the couple to move to the back seat. The victims allegedly attempted to escape when the man was shot multiple times, killing him instantly,” said Seabi.

The suspects sped off in the deceased man’s vehicle. “Police were alerted and on arrival, they started with initial investigations and the manhunt operation for the suspects. The victim's vehicle was recovered in the same village after the suspects abandoned it,” said Seabi. Police in Limpopo have opened a case of murder and hijacking.