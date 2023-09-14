Man survives suicide attempt after he shot his wife, their child, her sister, her cousin and another couple

Police in Limpopo have traced and arrested a 35-year-old man who had been on the run after he allegedly shot six people, killing two of them, at Makgophong village, in Magatle. The brutal shooting took place on August 19.

“According to reports, the suspect and his wife had marital problems which remained unsolved when he allegedly then resorted to shooting her, their child, as well as her sister and cousin,” police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. He said the shooting happened in a car. The firearm allegedly used by a 35-year-old man who shot six people, including his wife and child. Picture: SAPS “The horrific incident took place while these family members were in a motor vehicle about to leave to Makgophong village, on August 19, 2023 at around 7pm. Unfortunately, the wife's cousin and sister succumbed to the injuries, while she and a one-year-old child remained in a critical condition,” he said.

The two deceased have been identified by police as Reneilwe Phogole, 39, the wife’s cousin, and Adelaide Mapulane, 29, who is the wife’s sister. Police discovered that prior to the shooting, the security guard had also attacked another husband and wife who were trying to help him resolve his marital issues. “It is alleged that on that fateful day, the couple residing at the same Makgophong village met (with the security guard), trying to resolve their issues, but later on the suspect attacked the family,” said Ledwaba.

In the early hours of Thursday, members of the Limpopo provincial tracking team, provincial murder and robbery, Magatle detectives, working jointly with private security companies and the farm watch groups, conducted an intelligence-led operation, after getting some leads on the whereabouts of the wanted man. “The suspect was traced at Santeng village in Hoedspruit outside Sekororo. When police arrived, he allegedly shot himself, trying to commit suicide, but police managed to disarm him,” said Ledwaba. A 35-year-old man tried to commit suicide when he was traced by police for the shooting of six people, including his wife and child. Picture: SAPS The 35-year-old man was quickly transported to the local hospital for medical assistance.

“He is now discharged and detained in custody,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted the operational team that traced and arrested the alleged killer. “We really commend the members for arresting the suspect, which brings us closer to justice for the victims. Let's continue to open up when experiencing marital issues by consulting with professionals for help," said Hadebe.