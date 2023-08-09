Man who called for total shutdown in voice note ahead of President’s address in Tsomo arrested

An Eastern Cape man who allegedly made a voice note and circulated it calling for a total shutdown in Queenstown has been arrested. Mncedisi Mbengo was arrested by police on a charges of contravening a court order and released on bail by the Queenstown Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the voice note encourages the recipient to continue circulating the call for a total shutdown and mobilisation of people. “The mischievous person was arrested on Friday after he failed to abide by a court interdict prohibiting him to incite and call upon people to gather unlawfully. “His actions is allegedly emanating ahead of the ninth district development Presidential model Imbizo in Tsomo.”

The planned engagement will see the President of the Republic of South Africa together with national Ministers, Members of the Executive Council, Executive Mayors, and Councillors of various municipalities coming together to engage, listen and provide responses in real time to issues that are concerning the communities. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene is urging the communities of Queenstown and surrounding areas to ignore the voice note. Mene warned the public that spreading misleading and false information can have consequences.