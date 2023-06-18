Independent Online
Sunday, June 18, 2023

Durban metro police warn of false voice note circulating over vacancies

Members of the Durban Metro Police Service standing at attentionon a field.

Members of the Durban Metro Police Service. File Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Durban - The metro police have issued a warning to the public over a false voice note circulating on social media regarding vacancies within the City’s law enforcement unit.

In a statement on Sunday, metropolice spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the City's law enforcement had not issued any vacancy posts.

He said the metro police had adopted a fair and transparent recruitment process.

“All aspiring City law enforcement officials will be notified accordingly should we issue such information," he said.

Zungu said all information on the metro police would be shared on all their social media pages.

“We have a fully active social media page with accurate information and updates," he added.

Durban metro police urged the public to report all criminal activity and/or suspicious occurrences to 031 361 0000

“The metro police service does not accept any cash payment when applying,” said Zungu, adding that their traditional application aligned with the City’s policies.

Zungi said the metro police advertised on Metro Ezasegagasini and were not a word of mouth institution.

He cautioned residents to be alert.

“Working together, we will enjoy the reputation of being Africa's most caring and liveable City, where all citizens live in harmony,” added Zungu.

Durban Metro PoliceCity of EthekwiniDurban

