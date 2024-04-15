Man who killed girlfriend’s father a day before his 60th birthday jailed

The Oudtshoorn Regional Court in the Western Cape has sentenced a man for brutally murdering his girlfriend’s father. Patrick Rondganger was convicted of the murder of Eric Xakaka, theft, and defeating the ends of justice.

The court heard Xakaka lived with his daughter, grandchild, and Rondganger, her boyfriend for four years. The devoted grandfather financially supported his daughter, the child and his own killer. The court heard Rondganger had come home drunk one evening and Xakaka told him to leave. He did not. The next morning Rondganger was told to leave again. That morning, his daughter went to work and the two men were left at home. An argument broke out between the two and Rondganger stabbed Xakaka multiple times killing him.

Rondganger then dug a shallow grave in the yard and buried Xakaka. He placed two old fridges on top of the shallow grave to hide the body. He further took his victim’s cell phone and sold it. Two days into the police investigation, Rondganger pointed out Xakaka’s grave to officials. Before the trial, Rondganger was sent for mental observation to ensure he was competent to stand trial.

The case also had a number of delays including Rondganger changing legal counsel, the reluctance of his girlfriend to testify against him. The court also heard the family were set to celebrate Xakaka’s 60th birthday a day after his murder. The court sentenced Rondganger to 20 years direct imprisonment for murder and three years direct imprisonment for theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said it welcomed the sentence imposed. “The NPA welcomes the sentence and applauds the investigation and prosecution team and the continued important role played by the Court Preparation Officers in ensuring justice for victims of crime,” Ntabazalila said. [email protected]