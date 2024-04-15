‘It’s like a war-zone’: Five dead in less than 24 hours as gunshots ring out in Cape community

The streets of Hillview, near Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats are bleeding as gang gunfire claimed the lives of five people in less than 24 hours at the weekend. Hillview is on the order of Steenberg and falls under the Muizenberg policing precinct.

Residents in the area have been held hostage by continuous gang violence for weeks. On Saturday, April 13, four different shooting incidents were reported in the area which led to the death of five people and left four others injured. Western Cape Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said the first incident was a triple murder.

“The first shooting incident led to the death of three people, two teenagers aged 15 and 18 and a 25-year-old woman whose bodies were found in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Drakensberg Road, Hillview, Muizenberg. “Muizenberg SAPS members were dispersed to the scene at about 5.45am after being alerted by community members. The members discovered the three bodies that had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds to their heads. They were declared dead by medical personnel who attended to the scene,” Pojie said. A triple murder docket has been opened for investigation.

Hours later, two drive-by shooting incidents took place. “At about 2.30pm, on the same day, the first drive-by shooting occurred in Woodpecker Road and and the second one on the corners of St Patrick and St William Streets respectively. Both scenes are located within Seawinds in Muizenberg. “Preliminary information with regards to the Woodpecker scene suggests that unknown gunmen opened fire and killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded another man who was transported to hospital privately. Counts of murder and attempted murders will be investigated,” Pojie said.

With regards to the St Patrick scene, Pojie said preliminary information suggested that gunmen opened fire on a group and wounded three men. The three were also transported to the hospital with private transportation. Three counts of attempted murder have been opened for investigation. At 11pm, a 47-year-old man was gunned down in his home.

“Allegations reveal that unknown suspects knocked at his door and upon opening the door, he was shot multiple times in the back. He succumbed to gunshot wounds on the scene. “No arrests have been made yet and the motive forms part of an ongoing investigation into the murder,” Pojie said. Residents in the area are tight-lipped on information as they fear for their lives.

A resident who spoke only under anonymity said they must remain inside their homes as gangs are holding them hostage. “We are like caged animals. Our children do not always understand this. Every day shots ring out like a war zone. But, look at the shooting late night on Saturday. We not even safe in our homes. What must we do for the gangsters to stop? Where must we go?” the resident questioned. Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen, said the spate of shootings across various communities is alarming.

"The recent spate of shootings across various communities is deeply alarming. “I urge anyone with information about all the incidents, to make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrators can be arrested and convicted. I’ve already engaged senior SAPS officials, the City of Cape Town, and relevant role players on the recent shootings and why these matters require urgent attention. “Increased deployments have been actioned, while intelligence is being operationalised. We do need a mass presence on the ground, and this is part of the reason why we will continue to ensure our LEAP members are present in areas where violence and murders are highest,” Allen said.