Man who raped his 11-year-old niece sentenced to life in prison

A 43-year-old man from Limpopo who raped his 11-year-old niece was sentenced to life in prison. The life sentence was handed down by the Thabazimbi Regional Court. The man committed the act during December 2020 at Snymanslaagte Rooibok kraal.

According to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, during the court trial, it was found that on December 11, 2020 in the afternoon, the perpetrator called his niece to his bedroom. “When she entered, he immediately locked the door and raped the young girl. He then released her afterwards. The victim's grandmother noticed blood stains on her underwear while she was bathing her. “She questioned her, and the victim informed grandmother about the ordeal. The victim's mother was also notified when she returned home, and a case of rape was registered,” said Ledwaba.

The docket was passed on to the Thabazimbi Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit and given to Sergeant Mohlatlego Modubi for additional investigation. Following extensive investigations, the suspect was apprehended.On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the man was found guilty of rape and condemned to life in prison. The provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the sentence.

“We applaud the investigating officer, and everyone who participated in the investigation of the case which resulted in the successful prosecution,” said Hadebe. In a similar case in April, a 39-year-old man was remanded in custody after appearing in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on allegations of raping his friend’s nine-year-old daughter. “They found their daughter lying on the back seat, with their friend allegedly busy raping her. The father removed him from the child, whilst the mother screamed for help,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh.