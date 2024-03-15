Aunt arrested for assaulting niece at a funeral, during fight over boyfriend and beers

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on allegations of assault and domestic violence in the Daveyton area, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said. The arrested woman allegedly assaulted another woman, her niece, following an argument over a boyfriend and alcohol, EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said.

“The 40-year-old female complainant alleges that she was at a funeral and decided to go and buy something to drink,” said Thepa. “She went out with her aunt’s boyfriend, but she did not know at the time that the man was her aunt’s boyfriend.” The complainant alleges that she gave the aunt’s boyfriend money to buy her drinks.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted her niece, accusing her of sleeping with her boyfriend. Her face is obscured as she had not appeared in court. Picture: EMPD When she returned to the venue of the funeral, she put the drinks in the fridge. “Unknown to the complainant, her aunt took the drinks and gave them to the people gathered at the funeral,” said Thepa. When the complainant confronted her aunt regarding the alcoholic drinks, the aunt argued that the beers had been bought with her boyfriend's money. The aunt also accused her niece of sleeping with her partner.

“This exchange escalated, and the aunt began to physically assault the complainant. The EMPD officers located the suspect at her residential place, and she was arrested and detained at Daveyton [SA Police Service] SAPS,” said Thepa. An official vehicle of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. File Picture: EMPD Last year, IOL reported that a Daveyton landlord was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his tenant for not paying rent. At the time, Thepa said the 48-year-old landlord was found and arrested in Daveyton.