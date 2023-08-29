Maselspoort Resort attack: Man who tried to drown teen on Christmas Day pleads guilty

A man who was caught on video trying to drown a teenager at Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day last year has pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him. Jakobus Klaasen, was found guilty of attempted murder in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and sentenced to a fine of R20,000 or two years imprisonment.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Klaasen was further handed a sentence of 5 years, which was wholly suspended for a period of 5 years, on condition that he is not found guilty of assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, or attempted murder during the period of suspension. "Magistrate Rasheed Matthews sentenced Klaasen to a further 36 months of correctional supervision after he convicted him of assault." The NPA said Klaasen, together with Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, and Johan Nel, 47, were seen on video footage trying to prevent teenage boys from entering the pool area at the resort.

“They told the boys that the pool was reserved for white people only. Klaasen was charged with attempted murder after he was seen on the video trying to drown one of the boys.” In May, van der Westhuizen pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault and was sentenced to a fine of R4 000 or 12 months imprisonment. He also apologised to the two boys and their father, who accepted his apology.

"He also apologised to the South African public." The NPA said Nel’s trial is expected to take place on December 6. His bail of R20,000 has been extended.