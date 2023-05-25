Outcry as man in Maselspoort resort ‘racist attack’ gets R4 000 fine

Cape Town - The EFF in the Free State has reacted with dismay after one of the three white men, accused of assaulting two black teenage boys at the Maselspoort Resort on Christmas Day in 2022, was slapped with a R4 000 fine or 12 months’ imprisonment on Monday. The men were arrested after they were captured on video trying to prevent the boys from entering the pool area and pushing one boy under the water.

They are alleged to have told the boys that the swimming pool was reserved for white people only. The accused; Johannes Stephanus Van der Westhuizen, 33, and Johan Nel, 47, faced common assault and crimen injuria charges. The third co-accused, Kobus Klaassen, faces a charge of attempted murder and is out on R20 000 bail.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed Van der Westhuizen pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault and was sentenced to a fine of R4 000 or 12 months imprisonment. Shuping added Van der Westhuizen also apologised to the children and their father, who accepted his apology, and he also apologised to the South African public. The case against Jakobus Klaasen and Johan Nel was postponed to July 3 for consultation.

EFF Free State provincial chairperson Couch Liphoko said they will engage with the families of the two teenage boys. “This further justifies what we had initially anticipated that the justice system, together with law enforcement, are anti-black and they are pro-white. If you have money in South Africa, you get away with everything and if you are white, you get away with everything. “This is where we are as a country and we are not happy at all. We will be in consultation with the family and see how best we can deal with this matter,” he said.