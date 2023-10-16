MEC Reagen Allen calls for SAPS to get its ducks in a row after triple murder in Nyanga

The Western Cape member of the executive council (MEC) for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to step up its game in its policing after three people were gunned down in Nyanga on Sunday. The incident, which took place at around 4pm, occurred in Ntlangano Crescent where three men were ambushed by unidentified gunmen.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said it is believed the triple murder could be linked to extortion or possibly a retaliation attack. “One of the victims was found inside his white Toyota Avanza, one next to the vehicle and one in a tailoring business operating from a container in the street,” Traut said. Allen said the levels of killings in the province, including this triple murder, require an immediate shift in how policing is conducted.

“Between the gang and extortion killings, SAPS has to get its ducks in a row and utilise its intelligence more effectively to prevent these continued murders from happening,” Allen said. “I have written to SAPS’ Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile to enquire how the current murderous situation will be addressed and how the violence will be turned around. Greater visibility, impeccable tactics, and a squeeze on all these heartless criminals are among the immediate interventions that should implemented,” he said. “It took hard and collaborative work between SAPS, our Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers, and various other law enforcement agencies, to ensure Nyanga was no longer the murder capital of the country. We have to ensure we continue making a positive impact in this and all other areas.”

Police have urged anyone who has information regarding the shooting incident to call Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or by using the MySAPS mobile application. Callers may remain anonymous. [email protected]