Metered taxi driver arrested for theft, his Toyota Avanza seized, after home robbery

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 29-year-old taxi driver following a house robbery which took place in Mahwelereng. A man who lives in the house was injured during the attack, before his accessories, including mobile phone and laptop were stolen.

Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said the home robbery happened on Wednesday afternoon, and one of the suspected robbers was arrested over the weekend. “According to the information, three suspects entered the home of a 34-year-old man and attacked him. The victim was assaulted with fists and a beer bottle,” said Mashaba. “The suspects robbed the owner of a laptop and cellphone and got into a Toyota Avanza metered taxi and the driver drove off.”

Police were notified about the incident and a case of house robbery was opened. The injured victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. “Detectives commenced with investigations and the 29-year-old metered taxi driver was tracked down and arrested in Mahwelereng on Saturday afternoon,” said Mashaba.

He said the motor vehicle which was used in the crime, the Toyota Avanza, was also recovered. “A manhunt for the remaining suspects continues. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of other suspects can contact the investigating officer Constable Evoltha Moima on 079 951 2367, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” said Mashaba. A woman was robbed of her stokvel savings in Limpopo. File Picture: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg On Sunday, IOL reported that police at Maake, in Limpopo, launched a manhunt for people who robbed a 53-year-old woman of her stokvel money after breaking into her house.

According to Mashaba, the woman was sleeping when a group of men broke into her house in the early hours of Saturday and demanded her bank card and pin number. “She complied and they robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money belonging to a stokvel club,’’ said Mashaba. Mashaba added that the woman reported the incident to the police and a case of house robbery was opened.