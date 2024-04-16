Mob justice: Limpopo man severely assaulted by community members, dies at headman’s house

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the brutal killing of a man in an apparent mob justice attack at Kanana section in Makhushane village under the Namakgale policing precinct. The man was killed on Sunday morning.

Police were alerted to a person who was brought to the headman’s residence by some community members after he had been severely assaulted. Emergency services were called to the scene and they declared the assaulted man dead. “Preliminary information revealed that the community members mobilised after they suspected that the deceased man, who might be in his late 40s, was involved in the disappearance of 44-year-old Isaac Ishmael Mbetheni who went missing last month, March 30,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The victim reportedly went to the dumping site in Phalaborwa to look for scrap metal but never returned home. The mob assaulted and forced the deceased to the dumping site as they alleged he was the last person to be seen with the missing man.” When the community members failed to locate the missing man, they left the assaulted man at the headman's residence. Thereafter, the assaulted man collapsed and died. Police opened a case of murder.

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner Hadebe has ordered an immediate probe into the brutal murder. "Anyone with information that can assist in locating the missing man or the apprehension of the suspects can contact Sergeant Raymond Shipalane on 071 033 6531, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App," the police appealed.