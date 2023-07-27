Mob justice: Seven people, including pensioner, arrested for assault on man they accused of stock theft

Seven people charged with brutally assaulting a 55-year-old man they accused of stock theft are expected to appear in the Zaaiplaas Periodical Court on Thursday, Limpopo police said. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the victim was accused of stealing livestock in the Maraganeng village on July 1.

“It is alleged an urgent meeting was called at a local soccer ground by one of the livestock owners who had apparently lost his cattle. “It is further alleged that the conveners of the meeting started identifying people they suspect of stock theft. This prompted the community members to mobilise and started searching for the identified suspects while driving in an Isuzu bakkie,” Ledwaba said. Ledwaba said “the mob” found a 55-year-old male at his home and he was forcibly taken from his residence and transported to the soccer ground where he was interrogated about the stolen livestock.

“The mob then severely assaulted the victim until he was rescued by some of the individuals who were also involved in the attack,” he said. In addition to the assault, the group are alleged to have torched two vehicles. “The victim, who was severely injured, has since been discharged from the hospital,” he said.