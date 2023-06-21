A legal expert has warned that the State has a long way to go before proceeding with the trial against convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his co-accused after yet another postponement in Bester’s prison escape saga. On Tuesday, Bester appeared virtually from the Kgosi Mampuru II prison while his eight co-accused; Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Zolile Sekeleni, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Teiho Makhotsa, Natassja Jansen and Xanda Moyo, physically appeared in the dock at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on charges relating to aiding Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

Sekeleni, Magudumana’s father, was granted bail with strict conditions while Jansen is already out on bail. The matter is expected back in court on August 8 and between now and then, there are at least three more arrests expected. While Bester's latest attire caused a stir on social media, UJ legal expert Elton Hart, does not believe the State is ready to proceed with the case.

Speaking to eNCA, Hart said he believed that there were more accused persons who need to be arrested. “I think we will have five more postponements before we actually get into a direction where we know a discovery has been made and we can start preparing for trial,” he said. “I don’t see the State being ready until 2024. I don’t foresee that.” He added that people want to know what is happening but the State is far from ready to proceed.

State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko said that experts were also analysing bank statements and cellphones. Meanwhile, Bester's lawyers have recused themselves. His now-former counsel, Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela and Tsireledzo Ndou are facing their own criminal cases. Kabelo Matee has been placed on record as Bester's new attorney.