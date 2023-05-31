Pretoria – An investigator within the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, after he was arrested on charges of corruption and extortion. Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the Ipid official Khongotela Raymond Mabasa, 48, appeared alongside an alleged accomplice Ivan Mogane, 42.

“The case against Ipid investigator Khongotela Raymond Mabasa and Ivan Mogane was heard (on Tuesday) by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court,” Nkwalase said. “The third suspect was also arrested today and appeared with his alleged accomplices. Their case was postponed to 2 June for a formal bail.” An investigator within the Ipid has appeared in court, alongside two alleged accomplices. Picture: Pixabay Earlier on Tuesday, Nkwalase said the court appearance followed their arrest by the Gauteng-based Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team on Monday.

“An investigating officer of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate allegedly colluded with two accomplices who are members of the public,” Nkwalase said. “They reportedly demanded R5m from a businessman purportedly operating an illegal business (Ponzi scheme) in the country.” According to the Hawks, the implicated businessman and his employees reportedly paid about R219 000 to the Ipid official and his two accomplices.

“When the trio demanded more money, the matter was reported to the Hawks. “A case was subsequently opened and investigated, which led to the arrest of the duo. The third suspect is still at large,” Nkwalase said . In a separate case, earlier this year, two police sergeants based at Dobsonville SAPS in Gauteng were arrested by Ipid on charges including kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen goods.

At the time, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the two police officers were appearing before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. “It is alleged that four members of the Dobsonville SAPS drove to Payneville in Springs on 17 February, 2023, at about 2pm, to search the property of the alleged suspect. They arrested the alleged suspect and confiscated money to the value of R35 000, gold, measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury,” Suping said. “While inside the police van, the four officers allegedly demanded more money from the suspect, which he did not have at the time.”