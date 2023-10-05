Mossel Bay primary school teacher in court for allegedly sexually grooming, raping pupils in his class

A 43-year-old Mossel Bay teacher accused of sexually assaulting pupils has been arrested.
The man, who cannot be named until he pleads because he faces a charge of rape, made an appearance for bail in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
According to the provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the teacher faces a total of 19 charges which include sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, rape, exposing children to pornography and using a child to procure child pornography.
“The Grade 7 teacher was arrested at his place of work, which was a primary school, on September 20, and made his first appearance on September 22,” said Eric Ntabazalila.
He said the case was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application, but the matter was adjourned to October 19.
“The State intends to oppose his Schedule 6 bail application, where he is expected to show the court that it is in the interest of justice for him to be released.”
It is alleged that all the victims were in his class.
The teacher remains in police custody.
IOL News