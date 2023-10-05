Mossel Bay primary school teacher in court for allegedly sexually grooming, raping pupils in his class

The man, who cannot be named until he pleads because he faces a charge of rape , made an appearance for bail in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to the provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the teacher faces a total of 19 charges which include sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, rape, exposing children to pornography and using a child to procure child pornography.

“The Grade 7 teacher was arrested at his place of work, which was a primary school, on September 20, and made his first appearance on September 22,” said Eric Ntabazalila.

He said the case was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application, but the matter was adjourned to October 19.