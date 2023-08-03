High school teacher due in court on charge of raping nephew

Cape Town - Pupils at a high school in Philippi protested after a teacher was accused of raping his nephew, who is a pupil at the school. Even though the incident occurred outside the school premises, pupils said they were traumatised by it.

On Monday, the victim’s classmates of the victim went around the community seeking to garner support. Nyanga Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Dumisani Qwebe said he heard of the incidents last Friday. On the Monday that the pupils marched, they had already had a meeting about the case. “As the CPF we are in support of the victim. We can’t keep quiet and sit down when a child has been raped. It does not matter if the perpetrator is related to him or not. This coming Friday, when the teacher appears at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, we as the CPF together with the community and GBV activists will be present in court. There will be a picket just outside the courthouse in support of the victim.”

Qwebe said the victim was in a place of safety as they did not want him to be in contact with his family due to its link to the alleged perpetrator. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was aware of this serious allegation. Counselling support had been offered to the affected learner and the school. “The teacher has not returned to school since his arrest. He had been denied bail. The incident took place at a private residence outside of school hours.