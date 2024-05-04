Mother arrested for allegedly killing her wheelchair-bound son in Limpopo, chopping off his head

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested in Limpopo after she allegedly murdered her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son. The 48-year-old mother allegedly chopped off her son’s head, in an incident described as “shocking” by the police in Limpopo.

The incident happened at Leshikishiki village, in Lebowakgomo policing area. “A report was lodged about the murder of a young man at around 1pm on Friday, May 3, 2024. Upon arrival of the police at the scene, next to a local tavern, they found the decapitated body of an 18-year-old man lying on his wheelchair and his head on the ground,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “Shockingly, there were no people found on the scene.”

Mashaba said police officers commenced with initial investigations, and the deceased teenager's mother was located. “Subsequent to thorough investigations, she was positively linked to the murder of her own son and she was arrested. Police have also seized a knife at the scene, allegedly used by the suspect (the mother) to cut off the victim’s head,” he said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said she is “deeply shocked” by the tragic incident.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe is deeply shocked by the incident. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “This is a heartbreaking incident that has deeply affected our community and the SAPS family. While the police are duty bound to protect and serve the public, the parents have a critical role to nurture and protect their children,” said Hadebe. “This horrendous act by the senseless mother is condemned in its contempt. The law will take course without fear or favour.” Police in Limpopo have opened a case of murder and the motive behind the gruesome attack is not yet known.

The 48-year-old mother is set to appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo. Last month, IOL reported that police at Sekgosese, in Limpopo, arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother. After the brutal murder, the 42-year-old man allegedly carried the woman’s body in a wheelbarrow, and called a community member to come and witness.