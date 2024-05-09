Mother remanded in custody after she allegedly killed her 18-year-old disabled son, cut off his head

A 48-year-old Limpopo woman, Stephina Sefekwane Chuene, has appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after she was arrested for the brutal murder of her 18-year-old son. The mother has appeared in court on two days, on Monday and Tuesday, and she was remanded behind bars.

“She was remanded in custody until May 16, 2024 for formal bail application,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo said in a joint statement. “Her arrest comes after police received a report about the murder of a young man, on Friday, May 3, 2024, at around 1pm in Leshikishiki village at Lebowakgomo policing area.” When police arrived at the scene, next to a local tavern, they found the decapitated body of the 18-year-old boy lying in his wheelchair.

A mother is facing charges of murder after he allegedly beheaded his 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya Police said his head was lying on the ground, next to the wheelchair. Surprisingly, police said there were no people found on the scene. “Investigations were then activated, and the deceased's mother was located. She was positively linked to the murder of her own son and they immediately arrested her,” the SAPS and NPA joint statement said. Last week, IOL reported that the 48-year-old mother had been arrested after she allegedly murdered her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son, and chopped off his head.

At the time, Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said police had seized a knife at the scene, allegedly used by the the mother to cut off the teenager’s head. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, Limpopo police spokesperson. Picture: SAPS Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has reacted that she was “deeply shocked” by the tragic incident. “This is a heartbreaking incident that has deeply affected our community and the SAPS family. While the police are duty-bound to protect and serve the public, the parents have a critical role to nurture and protect their children,” said Hadebe.