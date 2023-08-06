Motorist shot dead in Limpopo

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot dead a 29-year-old on Friday night. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Rudzani Victor Nemahagala was shot and killed while travelling in Tshikhudini village.

“According to the information available at this stage, on Friday at about 21:40 Rudzani was driving a motor vehicle, a silver Toyota Hilux along Punda Maria road towards Drasalam. “While turning into a gravel road beside the road there was a motor vehicle, a white Nissan NP 300 with unknown registration numbers parked along the road. “There were two unknown males, one seated inside while the other one standing outside.”

Ledwaba said seemingly shots were fired from the Nissan NP 300 towards the Toyota Hilux. “The victim managed to drive away from the spot but collided with two vehicles.” Ledwaba said it is alleged that the Nissan NP 300 suddenly drove off immediately after the shooting.

“The victim was certified dead upon the arrival of the Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene of crime.” The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and called upon community to assist. Anyone with information that can assist to locate the suspects can contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Takalani Siaga on 082 469 2302, alternatively report to the nearest Police Station or to the Crime Stop at 08600 10111 and can also forward a tip-off on MysapsApp.