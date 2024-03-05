Motorists lost R400,000 after fuel attendant allegedly used card skimming device at busy filling station

A 32-year-old Swati national, working as a petrol attendant in Mpumalanga, is scheduled to appear before the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday, after he was arrested for contravention of the Cybercrime Act. The accused man was arrested by the Hawks Middelburg-based serious commercial crime investigation unit on Monday, at Ultra City N4 filling station in Middelburg.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said it is alleged that during an internal audit, Absa and FNB bank card investigators had suspicion that there was a card skimming device amongst the petrol attendants at the filling station. “Information was escalated to the Hawks for further investigation and it was operationalised. The team comprising of the Hawks and bank investigators conducted a search and seizure operation,” said Sekgotodi. “During the search, the suspect who was on duty, was found in possession of the skimming device. He was arrested and detained pending his first Court appearance.”

The case was transferred to the Hawks Middelburg-based serious commercial crime unit for further investigation. “The value is still being determined. It is currently estimated at R400,000 potential loss. Investigation is continuing,” said Sekgotodi. Last year, IOL reported that a 39-year-old KwaZulu Natal man who attempted to fill diesel at a petrol station using a cloned bank card was ordered to pay a fine of R15,000 or spend six month behind bars.