Monday, September 4, 2023

Mpumalanga construction company owner arrested for allegedly defrauding Sars of over R4 million

Sibusiso Herbert Madonsela, 52, was arrested for alleged contravention of the Tax Administration Act. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

Sibusiso Herbert Madonsela, 52, was arrested for alleged contravention of the Tax Administration Act. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 27m ago

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in Mbombela arrested a construction company owner who allegedly defrauded the South African Revenue Services (Sars) of over R4 million.

Sibusiso Herbert Madonsela, 52, was arrested by the Hawks’ Mbombela-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for alleged fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

It is alleged that during 2019, Madonsela unlawfully and falsely, with an intent to defraud Sars, submitted tax returns for his company, ZUC Construction.

"The South African Revenue Service suffered a loss of over R4 million," Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi further added that the matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

"During the investigation, Madonsela was linked to the crime, and he was arrested," Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi also confirmed that Madonsela appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday, September 1, 2023, and he was granted bail of R10,000.

"The case was postponed to September 15, 2023, for transfer to the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court," Sekgotodi added.

IOL News

