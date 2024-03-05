Mpumalanga man who set ex-girlfriend alight after break-up, sentenced to life imprisonment

The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced a callous killer to life imprisonment after he killed his ex-girlfriend by pouring petrol over her, and setting her alight. Ramoula Vernon Brown, 45, attacked the mother of his child, Precious Nomthandazo Mnguni, 30, after she broke up with him in 2021.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monica Nyuswa said that after the break-up, Brown started following Mnguni around. At one point, he even assaulted her. Mnguni was forced to get a protection order against the father of her child. Brown was ordered not to assault Mnguni, and not to go to her home at eDwaleni Trust, in the district of KaBokweni.

However, on August 21, 2021, Brown went to Mnguni's home with a petrol canister. “He waited for her to come out of the house and then attacked the deceased, poured petrol over her, forced her to drink it and set her alight. “The victim's mother heard her daughter screaming and went to investigate. She found the accused standing over her daughter. She grabbed the accused, but was overpowered,” Nyuswa said.

Brown then fled the scene. Mnguni was rushed to Themba Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries. In court, Brown pleaded not guilty and denied killing his ex-girlfriend.

According to Nyuswa, the prosecution had overwhelming evidence against Brown and called Mnguni’s mother to testify. “Another witness testified that he saw the accused holding the petrol canister days before the incident. He said the canister he saw the accused carrying was the one found at the crime scene,” Nyuswa added. In a similar matter last year, a 55-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly dousing his girlfriend with petrol and setting her alight.