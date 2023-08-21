Mpumalanga police are in search of suspects who fatally shot cop during business robbery

A police officer was shot and killed while attending a business burglary at Masoyi outside White River during the early hours of Monday morning. Sergeant Vusi Elvis Siwela, 38, together with his colleague (who is also a sergeant), were reportedly attending to a business burglary complaint in progress at Masoyi outside White River when they were attacked in the early hours of Monday at around 3am.

The other member was rushed to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. A report by the police indicates that members of the police at Masoyi responded to a call where a supermarket called Chochocho was broken into by armed suspects. After obtaining information about the burglary, the two members rushed to the scene, where they were confronted with a hail of bullets from the armed suspects.

It was during this time that the two members were shot, and sadly, Siwela succumbed to gunshot wounds while his colleague sustained some injuries. "It was later established that the suspects gained entry to the supermarket after detonating some explosives on its doors," police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said. Mohlala further added that the suspects are said to have stolen an undisclosed amount of cash as well as some cigarettes from the said supermarket.

"Sergeant Siwela was stationed at Masoyi Visible Policing at the time of his passing," Mohlala said. Mohlala urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous crime to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has sent a message of condolences to the family of the member while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured member. Manamela further vowed to ensure that those responsible are hunted down and soon brought to book. "We are very concerned about the incidents of police killings in the province.