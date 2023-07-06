Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after two CIT guards shot during White River cash heist

Pretoria - Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for alleged cash-in-transit robbers who shot and injured two guards before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in White River. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the guards were travelling between Sabie and White River on Wednesday when they came across a convoy of vehicles driven by armed robbers.

“One of the vehicles was a single cab Ford Ranger bakkie, and the rest of the vehicles have not been described yet,” Mohlala said. According to Mohlala, the guards were heading to Nelspruit when they were attacked by the robbers who fired shots at the cash van, forcing it to come to a standstill. “In the process, the driver of the security van was shot twice in the upper body whilst his crew was shot in the head.

“Further information indicates that the suspects detonated some explosives to gain access to cash inside the van. It is further indicated that the suspects managed to get away with undisclosed amount of cash,’’ said Mohlala. Mohlala added that police, as well as paramedics, were called to the scene, and the two guards were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, established a team of experts to investigate the incident.

Manamela vowed that police will work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book. "We cannot allow any of our law enforcers to be attacked by criminals, and we are working around the clock to close in on them. “We are confident that as we continue with this investigation, our public will also cooperate with us as they always do by availing information in this regard. It is just a matter of time before we lock them up,” she said.