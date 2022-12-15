Mpumalanga Public Works deputy director granted R15K bail over R4.2m alleged corruption during the Covid-19 pandemic

Pretoria - A deputy director of property management at the Department of Public Works in Mpumalanga, appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrates’ court over R4.2 million corruption. Sifiso Kobus Mkhabela, 42, and his co-accused, the director of Ntando MS Trading, Andiswa Dibakoane, 23, and the director of Ligcabo Properties, Bongani Lukhele, 45, have been charged with money laundering, fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PMFA).

They were released on R15 000 bail each. Their case was postponed to January 19, 2023 for further investigation. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the trio will be joined with the other six suspects who were arrested in September 2022.

Deputy chief director at the department, Sipho Ronny Monareng, 50; accountants at the department, Magdonald Boto Sigudla, 43, and Bandile Jacob Ngcebo, 41; and suppliers Maganeleng Antony Mashego, 43, Whisky Delisa Khumalo, 45, and Tshidi Suzen Sedibe, 43. The three employees from Public Works and three suppliers, have been charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering to the tune of more than R1.38m. The were all released on R10 000 bail each.

Sekgotodi said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Monareng colluded with the company directors who made misrepresentations and submitted claims to the Department of Public Works for services which were never rendered. “The scope of corruption expanded to other officials and company directors, who also benefited.” IOL