Mpumalanga serial rapist jailed, cops praised

A serial rapist from Mpumalanga has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in the Boschfontein Regional Court. John Innocent Ndlala, 40, was convicted on two counts of rape.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhuli said the rapes took place in 2012. During proceedings, the court heard on June 2, 2012, at 1.30am, Ndlala entered the house of a 59-year-old woman in Mbangwane Trust and raped her. At the time of the incident, he was unknown. A rape case was opened and the docket was assigned to the Family Violence, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

On July 22, 2012, Ndlala raped another woman, 25-years-old at the time. The incident also took place in the Mbangwane Trust area. On the day, at 6pm, the woman was on her way home after returning from her friends and along the way she encountered Ndlala whom she knew. He accosted her and took her to a secluded place in an abandoned shop where he raped her.

“Fortunately enough, at the time of the incident, a Good Samaritan was passing by and he proceeded to inform the victim's family about what had occurred. The victim was rescued when her family members swiftly responded whereby the accused was cornered and pelted with stones. It was during this time that he fled the scene,” Mdhuli said. The matter was also assigned to the FCS Unit. On July 23, 2012, Ndlala was arrested.

During the investigation, Ndlala was linked to the first rape and investigators built a watertight case against him. The court sentenced Ndlala to 12 years imprisonment for the rape of the 59-year-old woman and 25 years imprisonment for the rape of the 25-year-old woman. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently. The court further ordered Ndlala’s name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the sentencing and commended the investigating team. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we hope that this sentence brings them some measure of closure and healing. We must continue to stand together against all forms of violence and support survivors of such traumatic experiences. Let this sentence serve as a reminder that perpetrators of sexual violence will face the full force of the law,” Manamela said. [email protected]