Mpumalanga teacher and friend killed in execution-style shooting

A 37-year-old teacher who was also a secretary for the South African Democratic Teachers Union, together with his friend, were found dead after they were killed in execution-style shooting in Sukani Trust outside White River, Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the pair was found on Wednesday around 10pm.

“Police received information about a person who was seen motionless in a pool of blood at Sukani road. On arrival, police looked around and the second body was found nearby. Both victims had gunshot wounds and were declared dead by paramedics on the scene,” said Mohlala. Furthermore, Mohlala explained that a grey VW Polo was also found on the scene. “When police conducted preliminary investigation, the vehicle keys were found in one of the deceased’s pocket. Their mobile phones and other items were found in their possession.”

Mohlala said 9mm cartridge cases, and an R1 cartridge case were found on the scene. Upon further investigation, police were able to establish that one of the deceased was a teacher in one of the local high schools and also a union secretary. “Both victims were positively identified by family members. The motive of the killing is unknown at the moment and police have launched an investigation,” he said.

Police request anyone who might have information regarding the suspects to please contact Lieutenant Colonel Mandla Mavuso on 076 869 3330 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, alternatively on MYSAPSAPP. “Callers may opt to remain anonymous and all received information will be treated with strict confidentiality.” Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the senseless killing and called for community members to come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.