WATCH: Man shot dead at Ermelo filling station, cops hunt for killer

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for a man who was captured on CCTV footage fatally shooting a man at a filling station in Ermelo. The shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

In the footage, the shooter emerged running towards a group of men who were walking towards a car. Without warning, he pumped several bullets into the unsuspecting victim and continued shooting him even when he was lying motionless on the ground. After the shooting, the man collected cartridges and casually walked away.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the victim was at the filing station with his friends to refuel their vehicles. “A man known to them came close range to the victim and fired several shots at the victim, leaving him dead. The suspect then collected cartridges and left the scene,” said Mohlala. “Police as well as other stakeholders were summoned to the scene and certified him dead.”

Mohlala said police are requesting assistance from the public with tracking the assailant. The police urged people with information to contact their nearest police station, or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, or alternatively to send information via MySapsApp. “All received information will be treated with high level of confidentiality,” he added.