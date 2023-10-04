A man was killed in an apparent hit on Wednesday morning in Milnerton in Cape Town. The shooting incident took place at the corner of Bosmansdam and Omuramba roads at around 8am.

It is alleged suspects travelling on two motorbikes opened fire on the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a case of murder was being investigated.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Wednesday morning at about 8am in Bosmansdam Road, Milnerton, where an adult male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.” He said Milnerton police attended to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body.

“According to reports, a motorcycle stopped next to the victim and fired several shots at him. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be established.” Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In other news, a decapitated man was found on the streets of Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain.

The victim’s head was place in a gift bag. Police said a case of murder was being investigated following the gruesome killing. The local CPF told IOL that the area was plagued with rival gang-fights.