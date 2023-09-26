Five killed in another Gugulethu mass shooting

Police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen behind yet another Gugulethu mass shooting, which claimed the lives of five people on Monday night. Police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen behind yet another Gugulethu mass shooting, which claimed the lives of five people on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, said: “Provincial Organised Crime detectives have initiated a murder investigation following an incident where five individuals were shot and killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen on Monday evening in Gugulethu. Local police were called out on Monday evening to Fenqe Street in KTC. Upon arrival they discovered the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds inside two vehicles.” No one has been arrested, and Potelwa said the motive behind the attack will form part of their investigations. In January three men were shot dead and a fourth was rushed to hospital in a mass shooting during a traditional ceremony celebration at a house in NY112 in Gugulethu.

About Monday’s incident, Potelwa said: “Reports at the disposal of police indicate that the victims were sitting inside two vehicles when another vehicle with armed men emerged and shots were fired at the occupants of the two vehicles. Five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were subsequently killed,” she said. The shooting came a day after police announced that their intelligence-driven Operation Shanela resulted in 3 637 arrests in the week starting on September 18 until September 24. Among these, 33 were for murder and 28 for attempted murder. “The high density integrated operations comprised various units such as Vispol, Detectives, Crime Intelligence, AGU, POP, Law Enforcement, other specialised units, K9, private security companies and neighbourhood watch structures. All the arrested suspects are expected to make their court appearances in different Magistrates’ courts once they have been charged,” said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie.