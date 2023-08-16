Unidentified man ducks several shots aimed at him as he enters store in Wetton

Cape Town - Lansdowne police are investigating an attempted murder case following a shooting incident on Monday at about 1.20pm in Wetton Road. In a video shared on an online platform, a man is seen ducking multiple gunshots aimed at him as he enters a supermarket.

The disturbing video, captured by a CCTV camera inside one of the stores in Wetton Road, has made its rounds on Facebook, showing a man wearing a partly yellow jacket being shot at as he made his way inside a store. The victim kept falling as the perpetrator kept shooting. The perpetrator fled the scene on a scooter and is yet to be arrested. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the victim, who got shot several times, was transported to a nearby hospital.

Lansdowne Community Police Forum chairperson Rafique Foflonker could not confirm the motive behind the shooting but suspected it was gang-related. “The type of incidents showcased in the video are rare to experience in Wetton. It concerns us that the perpetrator did (not) consider his surroundings before conducting the act. This is not something that we like to see happening in any of our communities. Lots of people, innocent bystanders, could have been injured in that situation. “We are appealing to members of the community to come forward with information. Someone out there might have seen in which direction the man ran and they might also know who he is,” Foflonker said.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the brazen shooting was deeply worrying. “The video clearly shows the intent of the shooter and the little regard the perpetrator had for the targeted victim or anyone in the vicinity. “This is utterly barbaric. This shooter, like all other criminals, belongs behind bars. Firearms continue to be the number one weapon that is being used to commit murders across our province,” he said. “I urge anyone with information to contact all law-enforcement agencies so that this person, along with his firearm can be removed from our streets.”