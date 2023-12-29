MTN staff robbed of cellphones, money after vehicle broke down in Limpopo

Police in Tzaneen, under Mopani District in Limpopo have launched an operation after an employee of mobile phone operator MTN was robbed by unknown assailants. The robbery happened on Tuesday evening, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is reported that a 25-year-old MTN employee was on duty, driving a (Nissan) NP200 company motor vehicle from Sekororo village along the R36 road. While approaching the Shoprite Crossing entrance robots, the motor vehicle experienced mechanical problems and got stuck,” said Mashaba. He said the driver of the vehicle went out of the car to place a reflective triangle on the road, to caution other motorists. “Unfortunately, the reflective triangle was swept away after few minutes due to the rain. The victim went out (again) to place it back on the road and while he was walking back to the car, two unknown males accosted him,” said Mashaba.

“The duo produced a firearm and knife, thus forcing him back to the motor vehicle and robbed three cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.” Afterwards, the robbers fled the scene on foot, into nearby bushes. “A manhunt has been launched for the unknown suspects and anyone with information that can lead to their arrest should immediately contact the investigating officer, Colonel Zitha on 082 414 3309 or 015 306 2111/112, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or My SAPS App,” the police appealed.

Earlier this month, police at Maake in Limpopo launched a manhunt for suspects who robbed a 53-year-old woman of her stokvel money after breaking into her house. According Mashaba, the woman was sleeping when a group of men broke into her house in the early hours of December 16, and demanded her bank card and pin number. “She complied and they robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money belonging to a stokvel club,’’ said Mashaba.