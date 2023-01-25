Murder-accused denied bail following his arrest after being on the run for over a year

Pretoria - The Mamelodi Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday denied a murder-accused bail as he was considered a flight risk following his arrest after a year in hiding. Brutt Fana Makgaphi, 29, is accused of stabbing Pontsho Madisha, 32, during a fight in Mamelodi on December 5, 2021.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Madisha and Makgaphi were at a tavern when a fight broke out between the two of them. Mahanjana said they were separated, however, Madisha ran to his home and came back with a knife. “When the victim saw the knife, he ran away. It is alleged that the accused chased after him and stabbed him in the chest. The deceased died on the scene.”

Madisha was arrested on January 16, a year later after the incident. “In court he asked to be released on bail because he stabbed the deceased in self-defence.” Mahanjana said prosecutor Balehlogonolo Baloyi asked the court not to release Madisha on bail because he was a flight risk as he was able to hide for a year before he was arrested.

“Also the violence used when committing the offence shows that he had intentions to kill the deceased. She further told the court that the accused committed a serious offence, a Schedule 6 offence, and upon his conviction, the accused is facing life imprisonment.” The magistrate agreed with the prosecutor that there were no exceptional circumstances in Madisha’s application which could have warranted his release on bail. The matter was postponed to March 24.

