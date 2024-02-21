The murder case of a lawyer, Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, who has been accused of killing his girlfriend and burning her in her car, has been transferred to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for pretrial hearing. The matter was transferred after Mpisi appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Mpisi has been in custody since his arrest on July 28, 2023. He abandoned his bail application in August. Mahlako Malebo Rabalao’s charred remains were found in her Mercedes-Benz on March 9, 2023 near her home in Midrand. According to reports, Rabalao, an IT specialist, was about to turn 27 when she was killed. She was killed while planning to move out of an apartment she shared with Mpisi.

Mpisi, who was 30 at the time, was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after four months of investigation. Before his arrest, Mpisi went on social media to express his shock and pain at the death of the mother of his three-year-old son. "Rest in peace, my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise Beanie ungekho?... I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together; nothing can ever take that away.