Murder victim’s body with burns and injuries found next to Limpopo road

Pretoria - Police at Zaaiplaas, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects responsible for the brutal murder of a 46-year-old man whose body was found next to a road. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the provincial police spokesperson, said the body of the slain man was discovered on Monday at Madalastand village in the Zaaiplaas policing precinct outside Sekhukhune.

“Police and emergency medical services were alerted about the incident by members of the community after they found an African male lying unconscious at the side of the road.” On arrival, Ledwaba said the police officers started with the initial investigations and they noticed burn injuries on the chest. They also noticed multiple injuries to the victim’s body. “The victim, identified as Sepekere Hezekiel Motau, 46, was certified dead on the scene.

“Police have opened a case of murder and the motive for the murder is currently not known,” he said. “Police appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Colonel Mahlathini Ngele on 082 573 3645 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Police investigations are continuing.” Last year, two people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old Limpopo-based farmer and his wife during a home robbery.

At the time, Ledwaba said the farmer and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set on fire during the house robbery on their farm in Levubu, near Thohoyandou. “The suspects were apprehended during the day following a massive manhunt which was launched by a task team and the police in Levubu following the implementation of the 72-hour activation that was ordered by the provincial commissioner (Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe) after the incident,” said Ledwaba. “Preliminary police investigations revealed that the farmer and wife were allegedly accosted by suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family vehicle. They apparently then set the house alight before leaving.”