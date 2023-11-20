MUT student dies after flat is struck by a lightning bolt

A third-year student has died after he sustained first- and second-degree burns to at least 90% of his body when his flat caught alight at the weekend. It is alleged that the flat caught alight during Friday night’s storm .

Mpumezi Mndwetywa was a third-year student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT).

She said the student was asleep in his bed when the incident occurred. He managed to get out of the flat.

"The patient said he woke up in pain and realised his bed was on fire. We are not sure how he managed to get out of the flat, but when we arrived, we found him on the ground floor, in the courtyard. We assessed the 27-year-old male and found that he sustained first and second-degree burns to 95% of his body," she said.