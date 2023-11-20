Heatwave conditions expected over most of South Africa this week

The South African Weather Services (Saws) on Monday warned that heatwave conditions would continue over most parts of the country this week. Saws explained that during the heatwave most parts of the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga Lowveld, Limpopo, Tshwane and parts of KwaZulu-Natal will experience hot very hot temperatures.

“Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over central parts of the Western Cape, Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, the central and northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the northern parts of Limpopo,” Saws said. In Mpumalanga, it is going to be very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, in the North West and Free State, it's going to be fine and hot with isolated thunder showers and thundershowers.

The weather service has further issued a Level 2 warning for damaging winds over the southern interior of Northern Cape, south-west coast of Western Cape and over the entire Western Cape. Picture: SA Weather Services ER24 offers tips to keep save during heatwaves:

– Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water. – Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated as well. – Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink as well.

– Try to keep out of direct sunlight. – Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen. – Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated.

– If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children around you. – Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool. – Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle even with a window open.

The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are: – Cramps. – Nausea.

– Vomiting. – Dizziness. – Weakness.