Durban – The bodies of two young boys who were reported missing on Wednesday have been found in Soweto. According to police the boys, aged 5 and 6, had been reported missing at Moroka police station on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a search team involving all relevant stakeholders, including search and rescue, was activated. “This morning (Thursday) the lifeless bodies of the kids were found mutilated.” Nevhuhulwi said one of the victim’s body was found in White City. The other was later discovered in Rockville, both in Soweto.

The Provincial Police Commissioner in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, condemned the gruesome murders in the strongest possible terms. "It is so disheartening and disgraceful to see such little innocent lives being lost in this hideous manner. “It cannot be that no one saw or heard nothing. We are appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to please report to the police.”

Mawela has mobilised resources to hunt the perpetrators. If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Police has reminded citizens that any information received will be treated as strictly confidential. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySapsApp.