Suspect who killed toddler allegedly had her intestines hanging from the roof, her head tied around his waist

Durban — When the man accused of assaulting, killing and mutilating a toddler appears in court on Friday, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development will be hoping he is denied bail. The man is expected to apply for bail on Friday, March 24, following last week’s adjournment of the case.

On Thursday, Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza called on the court not to grant bail to the accused based on the serious nature of the charges against him. According to information received from the department, 1-year-old Sinakhokonke Mazibuko was killed in Nquthu, in the eMpumelelweni area, northern KZN on Tuesday, March 14. “It is alleged that 1-year-old Sinakhokonke Mazibuko was brutally assaulted by a 33-year-old man, who is the mother's uncle, who also hit the child’s head against the ground,” the department said.

“An 18-year-old mother watched helplessly while Sinakhokonke was gruesomely murdered and had her stomach cut open and intestines removed. “It is alleged that the man started being violent to the family on Sunday, and he could not be contained. The man's violent conduct resulted in the stabbing of the child’s mother and neighbour who tried to intervene.” The department said he was charged with murder, damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he allegedly bashed Sinakhokonke on the ground and wall before he dropped her on her head in the presence of her 18-year-old mother, Anele Zulu.

“It is alleged that the man bludgeoned the child with a frying pan and all attempts to stop him failed as he turned violent against everyone who tried to stop him. He also allegedly disembowelled Sinakhokonke. “It is alleged that police found her intestines hanging on the roof while the man was walking around the house with her head tied around his waist with a rope,” the department said. Khoza said the heinous crime committed against an innocent child had shocked and saddened society.

“We cannot ignore the severity of the charges against the accused and it is essential that the justice system acts swiftly and decisively in this case. The safety and well-being of our communities, especially our vulnerable children, is of utmost importance. Granting bail to the accused could pose a significant risk to society and undermine the efforts made by law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe,” Khoza said. She said the court should consider the gravity of the charges and the impact of the crime on the community and deny bail to the accused. “The victim, a defenceless toddler, deserves justice and granting bail to the accused could undermine the integrity of the legal system and put the community at risk. Therefore, we urge the court to deny bail to the accused and ensure that he stays in prison for the longest time,” Khoza added.

She also called on the community of Nquthu to stand together in solidarity with the victim's family and ensure that justice is served. The department said that a team of social workers would picket outside the Nquthu Magistrate’s Court in support of the family. This team has been working with the family after the brutal incident, and MEC Khoza assigned them to remain with the victim’s mother and the family until they gain strength. Last Friday, department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said that a group of social workers picketed outside the court.