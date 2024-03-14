Nine-year-old writes letter to mom who died after she was doused with petrol and set alight

A Gauteng mother is heartbroken following the death of her daughter and her friend who were doused with petrol and set alight. Both women - Marishka David, 31, and Zakkiyah Raymond, 38,- were attacked while they were asleep in Florida on the West Rand on February 11.

David’s boyfriend, Mark Brian Harvey allegedly doused both the women in petrol and set them alight. Harvey, 43, was arrested and is currently an awaiting trial prisoner. Raymond died a week later in hospital, while Marishka succumbed to her injuries in hospital on February 27, three days after she turned 31.

Speaking to IOL, Marishka’s mother Mandy David said that their family was battling to come to terms with this unspeakable tragedy. She said that her daughter died a painful death and had succumbed to her injuries due to internal bleeding. “She was in a lot of pain. I used to speak to her when I visited. She wasn’t even able to eat because of the severity of her injuries. And during my visits she was always concerned about her daughter.”

David said the most heartbreaking part was having to explain to her granddaughter, Marishka’s nine-year-old daughter, that her mother wasn’t coming back. “The child has become too quiet and withdrawn. She wrote a letter to her mother which she wanted to place in a box and bury it with their favourite saying to each other - ‘Your heart is my heart and your blood is my blood’ - along with her favourite toy, a Rubik’s cube.” David said she was uncertain why the suspect attacked her daughter and her friend.

“I’m not sure what possessed him to do something like this. It is just pure evil. I want him to suffer, I feel a double life sentence would suffice. I want an example to be made of him.” David said Raymond was also a mother. “Her kids have also been robbed of a mother.”