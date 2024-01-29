No bail decision yet for KZN man accused of killing pastor wife, Liezel de Jager

Werner de Jager, who allegedly strangled his wife to death moments after her return from her morning jog in 2021, remains behind bars. The 45-year-old murder-accused will have to wait until next month to find out if he will be granted bail.

De Jager appeared in the Toti Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges in connection with Liezel's murder. The 38-year-old mom of two was a priest at the NG Kerk Suidkus. The magistrate ruled that his application should be heard in line with Schedule 6 of the bail application, and the State and De Jager's legal teams will submit their arguments on whether de Jager is a suitable candidate for bail.

Action Society's Ian Cameron said De Jager should remain in custody for justice to take its course. "We feel very sorry for Liezel's parents, children, family, and friends who must endure this terrible ordeal. Werner has shown time and again that he lies — when he was arrested, he admitted to the police that he murdered Liezel, but in court, he denies it. “This is typical of the criminals we deal with every day; they will lie to get their way. He could just as well be lying about not being a flight risk," Cameron said.