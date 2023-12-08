State mulls mental evaluation for Amanzimtoti husband accused of killing pastor wife

Werner de Jager will spend Christmas in jail and apply for bail in the new year. De Jager, 45, appeared in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

The matter was postponed to January 9. He was arrested in Bloemfontein on November 24, just over two years after the body of his wife, Amanzimtoti pastor, Liezel de Jager’s body was found on the grounds of the couple's property. On Thursday, load shedding delayed the start of court proceedings. Andre May was noted as De Jager's legal representation.

State prosecutor, Nhlanhla Mkhize requested a postponement after investigations revealed that De Jager was allegedly linked to another murder. The State wanted to send De Jager for mental evaluation and to verify his home address. There were also issues with De Jager's medication which May asked to be delivered to the Westville Correctional Services. Liezel, a beloved NG Kerk Suidkus Reverand had just returned from her morning jog when she was killed.

At the time, IOL reported that police received a complaint of a murder on Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti. It was reported that upon arrival at the scene, police found a 38-year-old woman lying on the ground inside her yard with strangulation marks on her neck. Meanwhile, Action Society believes that bail should be denied on the grounds that he poses a flight risk, amongst other things.