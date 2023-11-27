Specialised police unit cracks two-year-old case of slain KwaZulu-Natal priest, Liezel de Jager

It took an elite policing unit just two weeks to effect an arrest for the murder of slain KwaZulu-Natal priest, Liezel de Jager. De Jager's body was found on her Amanzimtoti property on October 13, 2021, after the beloved NG Kerk Suidkhus Reverend had just returned home from her morning jog.

At the time, IOL reported that Amanzimtoti police received a complaint of a murder on Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti. It was reported that upon arrival at the scene, police found a 38-year-old woman victim lying on the ground inside her yard with strangulation marks on her neck. National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said under the command of Brigadier Bafana Gininda, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Cold Case Unit managed to trace and link a suspect.