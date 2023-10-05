No bail for e-hailing driver implicated in Umbilo B&B owner’s murder

Bail has been denied for an e-hailing driver arrested for the murder of a well-known bed ’n’ breakfast owner in Umbilo last year. Manelisi Jali appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court alongside co-accused Mdumiseni Gumede and Bernard Langa this week. The men stand accused of the premeditated murder of Jacqueline (Jackie) Needham at her B&B on August 10, 2022.

According to the neighbours, when her staff arrived for work in the morning, they realised that something was wrong as the house had been ransacked. Police said a preliminary report indicated that a woman in her sixties was killed at her home/business premises. Jali had previously abandoned his bail bid but changed his mind.

It was previously reported that Jali was arrested in Cato Manor, and during his interview, he admitted to his part in the planning and commission of Needham's murder. The court heard how Jali contacted Needham to open the gate on the day of her murder. It was further heard that CCTV footage showed Jali withdrawing money from Needham's bank account, and the clothing he wore on the day was found at his home. This all led Magistrate Sicelo Zuma to deny bail, adding that there were no exceptional circumstances for his release. The accused are due back in court on October 23.