NO BAIL: Murdered Liezel de Jager’s husband to remain behind bars

The Amanzimtoti Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal has denied the bail application of a man accused of murdering his wife.
Werner de Jager faces charges of murder in connection with his wife, Liezel de Jager. The original Schedule 5 murder charge against De Jager was escalated to a Schedule 6 murder charge after it emerged that the accused tried to claim monies from a life insurance policy taken out in Liezel’s name.
IOL previously reported that the beloved Toti priest's body was found at the Athlone Park property the family lived on, in October 2021. It is believed that the mother of two had just returned from her morning jog when she was attacked.
It took a specialised police unit just two weeks to crack the case and arrest De Jager.
Action Society has hailed the court's decision, adding that De Jager's arrest and bail judgment were two important battles won, but the war for justice for Liezel was far from over.
Action Society's Ian Cameron added that Liezel's family is relieved at the court's decision not to grant bail.
"We celebrate today's win with them. We feel it sends a strong message to every animal that targets the women they are called to protect. You are not welcome in our communities," Cameron said.
He said the judgment is one that should serve as a warning to all abusers and a message of hope to survivors.
"The challenges and barriers we have exposed and overcome in Liezel’s case will pave the way for countless other cases like hers. Be brave. Stand up. Together we can remove these animals from society," Cameron said.
De Jager is expected to apply for legal aid next month.
UPDATE: Werner De Jager has been DENIED bail in the Amanzimtoti Magistrates Court and will stay behind bars for now. I just spoke to Liezel De Jager's family and her mother and father really do feel relieved, they are grateful!— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) February 22, 2024
Werner will soon apply for legal aid. pic.twitter.com/aNFbSRQfWU
Video translation: “Hello everyone. Just a quick update. Werner de Jager has been refused bail at the Amanzimtoti court. And we want to ensure that he remains behind bars. Thank you to everyone for their support, I say this on behalf of the family of Liezel de Jager. The fight is far from over as we are getting ready for the start of the trial but I just want to inform everyone that Werner de Jager remains behind bars.”
