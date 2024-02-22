NO BAIL: Murdered Liezel de Jager’s husband to remain behind bars

The Amanzimtoti Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal has denied the bail application of a man accused of murdering his wife. Werner de Jager faces charges of murder in connection with his wife, Liezel de Jager. The original Schedule 5 murder charge against De Jager was escalated to a Schedule 6 murder charge after it emerged that the accused tried to claim monies from a life insurance policy taken out in Liezel’s name.

IOL previously reported that the beloved Toti priest's body was found at the Athlone Park property the family lived on, in October 2021. It is believed that the mother of two had just returned from her morning jog when she was attacked. It took a specialised police unit just two weeks to crack the case and arrest De Jager. Action Society has hailed the court's decision, adding that De Jager's arrest and bail judgment were two important battles won, but the war for justice for Liezel was far from over.

Action Society's Ian Cameron added that Liezel's family is relieved at the court's decision not to grant bail. "We celebrate today's win with them. We feel it sends a strong message to every animal that targets the women they are called to protect. You are not welcome in our communities," Cameron said. He said the judgment is one that should serve as a warning to all abusers and a message of hope to survivors.

"The challenges and barriers we have exposed and overcome in Liezel’s case will pave the way for countless other cases like hers. Be brave. Stand up. Together we can remove these animals from society," Cameron said. De Jager is expected to apply for legal aid next month.